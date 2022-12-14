CORSAIR’s latest K70 PRO Mini Keyboard works wirelessly with consoles at $130 (Save 28%)

Amazon is currently offering the latest CORSAIR K70 PRO Mini Wireless 60% RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $130.25 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 28% discount marks the new second-best price, coming within cents of the lowest, we’ve seen for this colorway/switch combination. The K70 PRO Mini comes equipped with Cherry MX Speed linear key switches with each key having RGB backlighting powered by the new CORSAIR AXON technology. While this new technology provides “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing,” it also allows the keyboard to poll with your computer at 8,000Hz and can scan the keys at 4,000Hz. The SLIPSTREAM wireless technology includes compatibility with PC, Mac, Xbox, and Playstation with Bluetooth support for even further platform compatibility. On a single charge, you can see up to 32 hours of battery life with RGB lighting. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, be sure to check out CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO Gaming Keyboard for $50. Unlike the option above, the K55 RGB PRO is a membrane-style keyboard rather than mechanical, but that comes with the advantage of being IP42-rated for spill resistance. Six dedicated macro keys can be configured in the iCUE software. Also controllable by this software are the five RGB zones, another difference between this option and the K70 PRO Mini. When it comes to gaming-style keyboards, you don’t get much more basic than this.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to take a look at another keyboard before you commit to upgrading? We’re also tracking the ASUS ROG Falchion 65% Wireless Gaming Mechanical Keyboard at its all-time low price of $80. This specific model comes with Cherry MX Blue switches to deliver a clicky response while gaming. The 65% design of the keyboard saves on desk space so your mouse has more room to maneuver around. When operating wirelessly, you can expect up to 450 hours of battery life or you can use the keyboard in a wired USB mode so you don’t have to worry about recharging.

CORSAIR K70 PRO Mini Wireless 60% RGB Mechanical Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is big on both performance and customization, connecting with hyper-fast, sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, Bluetooth®, or USB. CHERRY MX SPEED mechanical keyswitches are easily swappable with any MX-compatible switches for a customized gaming and typing experience. Durable PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO keycaps and an aluminum frame are illuminated by per-key RGB backlighting with a 360° LightEdge. CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology transmits keystrokes up to 8x faster over USB wired mode. With up to 200 hours of battery life, the K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS delivers customized performance, no strings attached.

