CORSAIR’s M65 RGB Ultra wireless gaming mouse with ‘sniper button’ hits new low at $80

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR M65 RGB Ultra Wireless Gaming Mouse for $79.99 shipped. Down from $130, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at over $20 below our last mention. This mouse is one of CORSAIR’s newer releases, delivering an iconic design with the latest technology inside. There’s a 6-axis gyro for ultra-low lift-off, optical OMRON switches, dual-mode wireless connectivity, and the CORSAIR MARKSMAN 26,000 DPI sensor. The unique portion of this mouse is the side-mounted “sniper button” that lowers your DPI for more accurate shots in your favorite FPS. Want to learn more about what this unique mouse has to offer? Dive into our announcement coverage, and then head below for more details.

Update 12/14 @ 4:58 PM: Amazon is now offering the ROCCAT Kone XP Air Wireless Gaming Mouse for $129.99 shipped. Down from $170, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

If you need a similar feature set to today’s lead deal, but at a more affordable price, consider checking out the CORSAIR M65 RGB Elite. Coming in at $42 on Amazon, you’ll find that this mouse delivers an 18,000 DPI sensor as well as an adjustable weight and balance. Plus, it still has the customizable thumb button for snipers and other positions that you have to step down your DPI temporarily for any reason.

Don’t forget that CORSAIR’s latest K70 PRO Mini keyboard is on sale for $130 right now. Down 28% from its normal going rate, it has the ability to function wirelessly and is even compatible with consoles, making it quite versatile all around. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to upgrade your setup this holiday season.

CORSAIR M65 Ultra Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Make all your clicks count with the CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA WIRELESS Tunable Gaming Mouse, boasting a durable aluminum frame and hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS for sub-1ms latency. Experience pinpoint accuracy powered by a 26,000 DPI MARKSMAN optical sensor and optical OMRON switches, while sensor fusion technology enables convenient tilt gestures for in-game actions.

