Sony’s ANC smart wireless LinkBuds/S Black Friday deal returns at $128 (Reg. $198), more

Amazon has now brought back a number of the Black Friday deals on Sony’s best-in-class ANC headphones and earbuds. One standout here is the Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds at $128 shipped in all three colors. Regularly $198, this is matching the Amazon all-time low at 36% or $70 off the going rate and the best we can find. This is also only the second notable price drop on the new Earth Blue colorway we featured initially back in late October. The LinkBuds S are positioned as the world’s smallest and lightest hi-rise earbuds with noise cancellation described as having the “best transparent ambient sound” in a pair of truly wireless earbuds. They have the ability to automatically flip between “superlative noise canceling or optimized ambient sound” alongside up to 26 hours of wireless playback with the charging case, touch controls, IPX4 water-resistance, and Alexa voice command access. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more deals and details.

If you prefer to take the Bose route, we have a notable price drop to scope out. Bose refreshed its popular QuietComfort in-ear headphones just after the latest AirPods took the stage and they have now returned to the all-time low. Delivering the brand’s lauded active noise cancellation with an updated design that’s even more compact than the predecessor, you can land a set at $250 shipped right now, some $50 below the going rate. Get a closer look right here.

Smart features and settings learn from your behavior and automatically adjust sound settings to provide the right sound for the moment.

Automatically switches between superlative noise canceling or optimized ambient sound for listening without distractions. Sony’s best transparent ambient sound in truly wireless headphones (As of May 9th 2022. Excluding Open style.)

Small and light these bluetooth earbuds fit comfortably in your ear.

