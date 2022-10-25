Sony’s new Earth Blue LinkBuds S feature recycled water bottle materials and marbled look

After launching its truly wireless LinkBuds S Noise Canceling Earbuds back in May, Sony is now adding a new colorway to the lineup, but this one is a little different than the rest. Made from recycled water bottle materials, the Earth Blue colorway creates a unique, one-of-a-kind marble pattern and is part of the Sony Group’s “Road to Zero” initiative to reduce the environmental footprint to zero by 2050. Alongside this new colorway, Sony is also launching a Microsoft Teams-certified LinkBuds based on the first-generation set. All LinkBuds series headsets other than the Teams model will receive a software update in November that will enable multipoint connection functionality. Keep reading below the fold to learn more.

Earth Blue LinkBuds S

The all-new Earth Blue colorway for the Sony LinkBuds S will feature the recycled water bottle material construction in both the earbuds themselves and the charging case. This will give everyone who grabs them a unique design thanks to the marbling effect of the materials being mixed together. With the launch of this new colorway, Sony will also become a partner and donate $500,00 to Conservation International, an international NGO that has worked across “70 countries to date since 1987 to empower societies to responsibly and sustainably care for nature and global biodiversity for the well-being of humanity.” This new colorway is available for pre-order from Sony directly for $199.99 and over at Amazon for $198 shipped. Ordering from Sony directly may result in an earlier arrival time as Amazon has the launch set for November 9, and Sony has an expected delivery of October 27-28 at the time of writing.

LinkBuds UC – Certified for Microsoft Teams

Sony is also launching a Microsoft Teams-certified model of its LinkBuds alongside the new Earth Blue colorway above. Based on the first-generation LinkBuds, you will have additional features to improve the convenience of participating in online meetings. The ring driver unit features an open central diaphragm for audio transparency, so connecting with colleagues and surroundings is easy. Call controls are easily operated with tap-based controls like muting your mic with three taps of the right earbud. All of these new features will be configurable inside the Headphones Connect App. These earbuds are expected to become available in Winter 2022 over at Sony directly and other authorized retailers with the MSRP being set for $249.99.

All models in the LinkBuds series, other than the LinkBuds UC for Teams above, will receive a software update that will enable multipoint connection functionality. This means you will be able to connect the headphone to two different devices at the same time. The WF-1000XM4 headphones will also receive this Bluetooth feature this winter. Those who use the Auto Play app will benefit from this new multipoint connection feature with your music automatically resuming once you’ve finished your call and closed your PC.

9to5Toys’ Take

I really like the marbled effect that comes with the Earth Blue colorway, and it is always great to see companies commit to reducing environmental impacts. As for the LinkBuds for MS Teams, I have no use for them and frankly don’t think many will be buying them specifically for the features they provide, but I’m sure some will find them immensely useful.

