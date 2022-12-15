Massive 80% deal drops Elevation Lab’s Apple Watch/iPhone BatteryPro to new $20 low

Justin Kahn -
Smartphone AccessoriesElevationLab
Reg. $100 $20
Elevation Lab BatteryPro

The official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is now offering its 8,000mAh BatteryPro for iPhone and Apple Watch at just $19.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. This thing is regularly $100 at both Amazon and directly from Elevation Lab where it is currently marked down to $33 for the holidays. That’s a massive 80% in savings and the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Packing a sizable 8,000mAh battery, the MFi unit also boasts a built-in Apple Watch charging pad, support for Nightstand mode, and a “strong, multi-wall construction.” According to Elevation Lab it provides “over two weeks of Apple Watch charges [and] 3+ days of iPhone use.” More details below. 

At just $20 Prime shipped, there really aren’t very many alternatives out there for less from well known brands. The Anker PowerCore Slim at 10,000mAh clocks in at $22 Prime shipped – a more powerful option without the Apple Watch action – but you could consider something like the Miady 2-pack of 10000mAh Dual USB Portable Chargers for the same price, or $11 a pop. 

While there’s no built-in Apple Watch charging, if you’re looking for MagSafe battery pack solution there are some notable deals to scope out right now. Alongside a new Amazon all-time low on the mophie snap+ 5,000mAh MagSafe battery pack at $25, we also have deals running on the 3K and 5K OtterBox variants. The latter of which deliver MagSafe passthrough charging and you can get a better look at it right here

Elevation Lab BatteryPro features:

  • Integrated MFi-certified Apple Watch magnetic charger + smart USB out.
  • Designed to be comfortable to carry in your back pocket and when holding against the back of your phone (the outside dimensions are close to an iPhone 7/8 for size reference).
  • StowStrap flips to secure Apple Watch while charging, so you can charge in your bag or purse without issue.
  • Provides over two weeks of Apple Watch charges, 3+ days of iPhone use with a 8000mAh battery.
  • Strong, multi-wall construction. Balances on end for Nightstand mode.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

ElevationLab

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score up to 39% off Vantrue dual 4K dash cams ahead of ...
LEGO officially reveals three Star Wars 2023 sets inclu...
Save $810 on LG’s Ultra Short Throw 4K Smart Lase...
CORSAIR’s bendable 45-inch 1440p 240Hz OLED monitor p...
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s fun and tidy office ...
Govee’s Glide RGBIC LED Wall Light Kit sets the m...
Sony confirms fall 2023 release date for Marvel’s Spi...
Popular Philips Norelco cordless OneBlade Shaver drops ...
Load more...
Show More Comments