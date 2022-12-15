Massive 80% deal drops Elevation Lab’s Apple Watch/iPhone BatteryPro to new $20 low

The official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is now offering its 8,000mAh BatteryPro for iPhone and Apple Watch at just $19.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. This thing is regularly $100 at both Amazon and directly from Elevation Lab where it is currently marked down to $33 for the holidays. That’s a massive 80% in savings and the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Packing a sizable 8,000mAh battery, the MFi unit also boasts a built-in Apple Watch charging pad, support for Nightstand mode, and a “strong, multi-wall construction.” According to Elevation Lab it provides “over two weeks of Apple Watch charges [and] 3+ days of iPhone use.” More details below.

At just $20 Prime shipped, there really aren’t very many alternatives out there for less from well known brands. The Anker PowerCore Slim at 10,000mAh clocks in at $22 Prime shipped – a more powerful option without the Apple Watch action – but you could consider something like the Miady 2-pack of 10000mAh Dual USB Portable Chargers for the same price, or $11 a pop.

While there’s no built-in Apple Watch charging, if you’re looking for MagSafe battery pack solution there are some notable deals to scope out right now. Alongside a new Amazon all-time low on the mophie snap+ 5,000mAh MagSafe battery pack at $25, we also have deals running on the 3K and 5K OtterBox variants. The latter of which deliver MagSafe passthrough charging and you can get a better look at it right here.

Elevation Lab BatteryPro features:

Integrated MFi-certified Apple Watch magnetic charger + smart USB out.

Designed to be comfortable to carry in your back pocket and when holding against the back of your phone (the outside dimensions are close to an iPhone 7/8 for size reference).

StowStrap flips to secure Apple Watch while charging, so you can charge in your bag or purse without issue.

Provides over two weeks of Apple Watch charges, 3+ days of iPhone use with a 8000mAh battery.

Strong, multi-wall construction. Balances on end for Nightstand mode.

