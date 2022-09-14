Ten upcoming LEGO Star Wars 2023 sets now have confirmed part counts

Back in August, we first reported on what to expect from the upcoming LEGO Star Wars 2023 lineup for the first half of the year, and today can offer some added info on what to expect. Mainly arriving as part counts for many of the 13 creations that have been locked in already, we’re breaking down what to expect from the new LEGO Star Wars sets dropping at the start of next year.

New LEGO Star Wars sets coming in 2023

With 2022 coming to a close and most of the LEGO Star Wars lineup for this year locked in, we can now get a better idea of what to expect from the next wave of kits. Back in August, we were able to offer a first glimpse into this new lineup, and now a month later are back with some extra insight into these new LEGO Star Wars sets.

Ahead of the first wave landing on January 1, 9to5Toys can now confirm the part counts for ten different creations. These kits come spread across three different waves, including the winter and summer lineups. Take a look at our previous coverage for the full rundown what exactly to expect from each of the following builds.

75344 LEGO Slave 1 Microfighter: $9.99 | 85 pieces

75345 LEGO 501 Battle Pack: $19.99 | 119 pieces

75346 LEGO Mandalorian Season 3 kit: $34.99 | 285 pieces

75347 LEGO Tie Bomber: $64.99 | 625 pieces

75348 LEGO Mandalorian Season 3 set: $99.99 | 957 pieces

75349 LEGO Captain Rex Helmet: $69.99 | 854 pieces

75350 LEGO Commander Cody Helmet: $69.99 | 766 pieces

75352 LEGO Death Star 2 Throne Room: $99.99 | 807 pieces

75353 LEGO Endor Speeder Bike Chase: $79.99 | 608 pieces

Alongside all ten of these new LEGO Star Wars sets coming out in 2023, there are also some additional builds which we know nothing about. As previously detailed, the upcoming lineup will also include the following kits. While all we know is the set numbers at this point, these will be arriving closer to the summer so stay tuned.

75351 Unknown LEGO set

75354 Unknown LEGO set

75355 Unknown LEGO UCS set



Then there are three extra builds that we have some info about, but still no part counts. We’ll have to stay tuned for closer to 2023 before we hear anything else about these new LEGO Star Wars, but I am sure most builders can’t wait to see which character from a galaxy far, far away makes the cut as the latest BrickHeadz.

75356 LEGO Store Exclusive Helmet: $69.99

40615 LEGO BrickHeadz: $9.99

40591 LEGO May the 4th Promo: Free

As of now, we’re pretty confident that the entire LEGO Star Wars lineup of new sets has been revealed here for the first half of the year. Aside from clarifying the contents of unknown sets, there likely won’t be any new additions until word spreads on the 2023 summer lineup.

Otherwise, be sure to go dive into our report on the final new LEGO Star Wars set for this year before we get to the 2023 action. The upcoming UCS Razor Crest is slated to drop sometime next month and should arrive as the year’s latest kit from the Star Wars universe, and maybe even the largest of the year. You can learn all about what the nearly 6,200 bricks will stack up to and how that $530 price point will be justified in our latest updated on the LEGO Razor Crest.

