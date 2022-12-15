Score up to 39% off Vantrue dual 4K dash cams ahead of holiday travels this year from $136

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, the official Vantrue Amazon storefront is now offering up to 39% off a range of the brand’s dash cameras. One standout is the X4S Duo True 4K 5G Wi-Fi Dual Dash Cam for $174.99 shipped. Fetching closer to $230 over the last couple months, it has carried a $250 regular price all year at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. Having released back in December of last year, this model delivers up to 4K image quality (2160p at 30FPS, 1440p at 60FPS, or 1080p at 120FPS) on the front side and 1080p at 30FPS in the rear with a 131-degree wide angle lens. It provides support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi so you can directly connect your smartphone to “preview, playback, download, and directly share the recordings instantly” alongside night vision and three parking modes to keep an eye on things when you’re not around. Head below for more details and additional Vantrue deals from $140.

Elsewhere in today’s holiday Amazon Vantrue sale, you’ll find three other models starting from $136 shipped and up to 39% in savings. These are relatively popular models and, with today’s deals, are certainly worth a closer look for gifts and to upgrade your current setup to ensure you’re covered out on the road this winter.

Alongside today’s price drop on the UGREEN Dual 40W USB-C Car Charger at $14, you’ll also want to dive into our launch coverage for the brand new Echo Auto 2nd Gen. Amazon saved its latest in-car gadget for after the big September showcase this year with pre-orders now live alongside an updated design including a fabric-covered form factor, privacy features, a five-microphone array, and more. Get a closer look at it right here.

Vantrue X4S Duo True 4K Dual Dash Cam features:

The X4S dual dash cam provides cinematic 4K image quality 2160P@30fps, 1440P@60FPS, 1080p@120FPS in front and 1920×1080@30fps in the rear, Front and back cameras can also simultaneously shoot a clear view at 1920X1080P@60FPS, which capturing those all-important car plates and road signs with stunning results and offering you better-defined details. Besides, the front and rear 131°wide-angle lenses ensure to reduce blind area and capture more scenes on the road. Supported 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi brings faster transfer speed. Inbuilt WiFi allows directly connect your phone to the dash cam to preview, playback, free download, and directly share the recordings instantly to the social medium with your friends and family via Vantrue Free App (Available for iOS /Android).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!