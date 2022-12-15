Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Dual 40W USB-C Car Charger $14 (22% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Dual 40W USB-C Car Charger for $13.76 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $18, today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve seen at Amazon, saving a total of 22%. Ready to power multiple devices while on-the-go, this charger is perfect for fueling up during road trips. Combined, it can dish out 40W of power across the two USB-C ports, which is enough to provide fast charging to iPhone and Android smartphones alike. Plus, it’s even enough to support 15W MagSafe charging if you have a compatible puck, so that makes it ideal for using with car mounts that are compatible with Apple’s official puck.

The UGREEN USB car charger can quickly charge both your phone and tablet at the same time, saving time for drivers and passengers. Charges up to 4x faster than 5V/1A and charges the iPhone 13 up to 60% in about 30 minutes. UGREEN type c car charger has a built-in intelligent power management chip that automatically adapts output power to protect the device while maximizing charging speed and efficiency, CE & UL & USB-IF certified, providing over-temperature, over-current, over-charge, and over-voltage protection to make you charge faster and safer. UGREEN USB C car charger is made of aluminum alloy for fast heat dissipation, scratch-resistant surface, and long life. The minimalist design complements the vehicle’s interior. Mini thumb-sized size saves space.

