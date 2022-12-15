Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Dual 40W USB-C Car Charger $14 (22% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Dual 40W USB-C Car Charger for $13.76 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $18, today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve seen at Amazon, saving a total of 22%. Ready to power multiple devices while on-the-go, this charger is perfect for fueling up during road trips. Combined, it can dish out 40W of power across the two USB-C ports, which is enough to provide fast charging to iPhone and Android smartphones alike. Plus, it’s even enough to support 15W MagSafe charging if you have a compatible puck, so that makes it ideal for using with car mounts that are compatible with Apple’s official puck.
More smartphone accessories:
- New all-time lows land on Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 with Qi charger at $25 (Reg. $70+)
- FIIL CC2 True Wireless Earbuds: $24.50 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
- w/ code 65OFFCC2
- Journey 20% off sitewide holiday sale: MagSafe desk mat, 3-in-1 charger, iPhone cases, more
- USB-C 60W Cable: $6 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- w/ code 73POYTUM
- Sony’s ANC smart wireless LinkBuds/S Black Friday deal returns at $128 (Reg. $198), more
- Spigen Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case: $62 (Reg. $95) | Amazon
- Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch with 7-day battery life and HD AMOLED display falls to $120 ($60 off)
- andobil Dashboard Phone Holder: $24 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Apple’s OG MagSafe Leather Wallet hits best price of the holiday season at $25 (Orig. $59)
- Tronsmart Bang SE Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $54.50 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
- w/ code BANGSE22
- OtterBox’s MagSafe 3K Wireless Power Bank just hit the Amazon all-time low at $24 (Reg. $50)
- TORRAS Galaxy S22 Ultra Case: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II return to all-time low with rare $50 discount to $249
- ZeeHoo 15W/7.5W Wireless Car Charger Mount with Adapter: $27 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Turtle Beach pro-grade Recon Cloud Controller with mobile clip hits Amazon low at $70 (30% off)
- 2-pack Aioneus USB-C Cables: $7 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- New Amazon low hits mophie snap+ 5,000mAh MagSafe battery pack at $25 (50% off)
- UGREEN DigiNest Pro 100W and 140W Nexode USB-C chargers hit new lows from $80
The UGREEN USB car charger can quickly charge both your phone and tablet at the same time, saving time for drivers and passengers. Charges up to 4x faster than 5V/1A and charges the iPhone 13 up to 60% in about 30 minutes. UGREEN type c car charger has a built-in intelligent power management chip that automatically adapts output power to protect the device while maximizing charging speed and efficiency, CE & UL & USB-IF certified, providing over-temperature, over-current, over-charge, and over-voltage protection to make you charge faster and safer. UGREEN USB C car charger is made of aluminum alloy for fast heat dissipation, scratch-resistant surface, and long life. The minimalist design complements the vehicle’s interior. Mini thumb-sized size saves space.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!