Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Dual 40W USB-C Car Charger $14 (22% off), more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesUGREEN
73% off From $6

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Dual 40W USB-C Car Charger for $13.76 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $18, today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve seen at Amazon, saving a total of 22%. Ready to power multiple devices while on-the-go, this charger is perfect for fueling up during road trips. Combined, it can dish out 40W of power across the two USB-C ports, which is enough to provide fast charging to iPhone and Android smartphones alike. Plus, it’s even enough to support 15W MagSafe charging if you have a compatible puck, so that makes it ideal for using with car mounts that are compatible with Apple’s official puck.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The UGREEN USB car charger can quickly charge both your phone and tablet at the same time, saving time for drivers and passengers. Charges up to 4x faster than 5V/1A and charges the iPhone 13 up to 60% in about 30 minutes. UGREEN type c car charger has a built-in intelligent power management chip that automatically adapts output power to protect the device while maximizing charging speed and efficiency, CE & UL & USB-IF certified, providing over-temperature, over-current, over-charge, and over-voltage protection to make you charge faster and safer. UGREEN USB C car charger is made of aluminum alloy for fast heat dissipation, scratch-resistant surface, and long life. The minimalist design complements the vehicle’s interior. Mini thumb-sized size saves space.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
UGREEN

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Score up to 39% off Vantrue dual 4K dash cams ahead of ...
LEGO officially reveals three Star Wars 2023 sets inclu...
Save $810 on LG’s Ultra Short Throw 4K Smart Lase...
CORSAIR’s bendable 45-inch 1440p 240Hz OLED monitor p...
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s fun and tidy office ...
Govee’s Glide RGBIC LED Wall Light Kit sets the m...
Sony confirms fall 2023 release date for Marvel’s Spi...
Popular Philips Norelco cordless OneBlade Shaver drops ...
Load more...
Show More Comments