Slide 1TB of all-metal SanDisk USB-C/A flash drive on your keychain at $90 (Reg. up to $165)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Luxe USB-C Flash Drive for $90 shipped. Typically fetching $165 at Best Buy where it is now marked down to $109, it more regularly sells in the $112 range at Amazon and is going for $106 directly from Western Digital. Today’s price drop is within less than $2 of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. While you can still land the 128GB stocking stuffer model while it’s matching the $16 Amazon all-time low, today’s deal straps a sizable 1TB of storage to a keychain or EDC kit near you. You’re looking at SanDisk’s all-metal housing with reversible USB-C and USB-A connectors for support with everything from your pro-grade iPad and modern MacBook to legacy devices and more. Head below for more details.

If the 1TB all-metal variant above is a bit overkill for your needs or you’re just looking for some small stocking stuffer tech, you’ll find a few more notable flash drive deals below to browse through:

Looking for some portable SSD action instead? This morning saw the Samsung USB 3.2 T7 Shield portable SSD fall back down to $85, or the second-lowest total we have tracked. And for all you Star Wars fans, Seagate’s 2TB RGB Boba Fett FireCuda External HDD is now down at a new Amazon all-time low.

SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Luxe features:

The all-metal, 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector.

Seamlessly move content between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs and USB Type-A computers.(2)

Free up space on your USB Type-C smartphone so you can take more photos.(2)

Automatically back up photos using the SanDisk Memory Zone app.(3)

