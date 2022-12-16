Seagate’s 2TB RGB Boba Fett FireCuda External HDD just hit a new Amazon all-time low at $87

Amazon is now offering the Seagate 2TB Boba Fett Drive Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive for $86.91 shipped. Regularly $110, this a 21% off the going rate, $1 below our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. This model released alongside the special edition Grogu and Mandalorian designs during the May the 4th festivities before we went hands-on with the Darth Vader, Han Solo, and Luke Skywalker variants last month. The collection delivers wonderful painterly visages from a galaxy far, far away atop a Seagate 2TB external hard drive for your Star Wars collection and to expand your storage capabilities. They also feature customizable RGB LED lighting that “brings a galaxy of atmosphere to your drive.” Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and head below for more details.

If the Star Wars design and lighting isn’t of interest, a more basic WD 2TB Elements Portable HDD at $62 will likely suffice. However, you might also want to check out the ongoing all-time lows on the PNY Pro Elite V2 portable SSD models that are starting from $55 shipped as well – less storage for the price, but also much faster transfer speeds.

However, if you are into the customized lighting, you should also take a closer look at WD_BLACK’s latest 1TB 2,000MB/s RGB Game Drive SSD. We were big fans of the performance and overall experience after going hands-on and you can can scoop one up at the second-best price ever right now on Amazon. Regularly $180, this one is now available for $115 shipped with all of the details you’ll need right here.

Seagate 2TB Boba Fett External HDD features:

THE ULTIMATE COLLECTIBLE This external hard drive is inspired by The Book of Boba Fett.

A STEELY DESIGN Design is outfitted with the cool demeanor of bounty hunter Boba Fett.

BOUNTY HUNTER SHINE Red LED lighting gives the drive an added flash of color.

LIGHT IT UP Customizable RGB LED lighting brings a galaxy of atmosphere to your drive.

WARRANTY Enjoy peace of mind with our industry leading warranty and 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services.

