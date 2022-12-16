Seagate’s 2TB RGB Boba Fett FireCuda External HDD just hit a new Amazon all-time low at $87

Amazon is now offering the Seagate 2TB Boba Fett Drive Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive for $86.91 shipped. Regularly $110, this a 21% off the going rate, $1 below our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. This model released alongside the special edition Grogu and Mandalorian designs during the May the 4th festivities before we went hands-on with the Darth Vader, Han Solo, and Luke Skywalker variants last month. The collection delivers wonderful painterly visages from a galaxy far, far away atop a Seagate 2TB external hard drive for your Star Wars collection and to expand your storage capabilities. They also feature customizable RGB LED lighting that “brings a galaxy of atmosphere to your drive.” Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and head below for more details.
If the Star Wars design and lighting isn’t of interest, a more basic WD 2TB Elements Portable HDD at $62 will likely suffice. However, you might also want to check out the ongoing all-time lows on the PNY Pro Elite V2 portable SSD models that are starting from $55 shipped as well – less storage for the price, but also much faster transfer speeds.
However, if you are into the customized lighting, you should also take a closer look at WD_BLACK’s latest 1TB 2,000MB/s RGB Game Drive SSD. We were big fans of the performance and overall experience after going hands-on and you can can scoop one up at the second-best price ever right now on Amazon. Regularly $180, this one is now available for $115 shipped with all of the details you’ll need right here.
Seagate 2TB Boba Fett External HDD features:
- THE ULTIMATE COLLECTIBLE This external hard drive is inspired by The Book of Boba Fett.
- A STEELY DESIGN Design is outfitted with the cool demeanor of bounty hunter Boba Fett.
- BOUNTY HUNTER SHINE Red LED lighting gives the drive an added flash of color.
- LIGHT IT UP Customizable RGB LED lighting brings a galaxy of atmosphere to your drive.
- WARRANTY Enjoy peace of mind with our industry leading warranty and 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!