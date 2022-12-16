Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones return to $100 off low in 1-day Gold Box from $99

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon is now discounting an assortment of the latest Bose headphones and Bluetooth speakers. Prices start at $99 and shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of the price cuts, our top pick is the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Bluetooth Headphones for $229 in four different styles. Normally fetching $329, this is only the second time we’ve seen a $100 off discount and matching our previous mention.

These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you 3 hours of usage in a pinch. Head below for more.

Then be sure to shop all of the other price cuts live in the 1-day Gold Box savings event at Amazon. There are plenty of other chances to save on the latest from Bose, including new true wireless earbuds, more affordable over-ear headphones, and Bluetooth speakers all starting at $99. There are two pages packed with discounts that will all be expiring at the end of the night.

This week is now coming to a close and still seeing a pretty notable collection of headphone deals go live already, with the just-released Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds leading the way thanks to the very first discount at $249. As still one of the only markdowns since launching earlier this fall, these new flagship earbuds come backed by $50 discounts to go alongside the best in class active noise cancellation, CustomTune sound calibration, and more compact design.

More on the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones:

The perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound. Bose uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise, cancelling it with opposite signals. The TriPort acoustic architecture offers depth and fullness. Volume-optimized Active EQ maintains balanced performance at any volume, so bass stays consistent when turned down and the music remains clear when turned up. Choose Quiet Mode for full noise cancelling, or Aware Mode to bring the outside into the around ear headphones and hear your environment and your music at the same time.

