Latest Apple TV Siri Remote with refreshed design hits $50 all-time low (Reg. $59)

Through the end of the day, Woot offers the latest Apple TV Siri Remote for $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, you’re looking at a $6 delivery fee. Normally fetching $59, this is matching the best price of the year and marking the first discount since back in March. It’s a rare chance to save in any case, but also delivers $9 in savings. Arriving as the latest companion to the Apple TV lineup, the new Siri Remote refreshes the home theater controls with an all-new design that ditches the touchscreen-enabled offerings of the past. If you’re still rocking one of Apple’s previous-generation set top boxes, this is a great way to upgrade the experience without replacing the entire unit. Get all of the details over in our hands-on coverage, and then head below for more.

If you want to make sure you don’t lose that shiny new remote, it’s worth spending some cash on this elago Locator case. With a built-in AirTag slot, this Apple TV remote case can help make losing the remote a thing of the past. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the cover in our launch coverage.

As far as other options go to improve your Apple home theater, there is a notable iTunes sale live from earlier in the week that is worth a look. Delivering a collection of holiday flicks just in time for those last-minute Christmas watchthroughs, you’ll also be able to lock-in a series of popular sci-fi and fantasy movies for $10 or less. And if you’re just looking to enjoy a new flick for movie night, there’s the usual weekly $1 HD rental still up for grabs.

Apple TV Siri Remote features:

The Siri Remote (2nd generation) brings precise control to your Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.¹ Its all-new touch-enabled clickpad lets you click titles, swipe through playlists, and use a circular gesture on the outer ring to find just the scene you’re looking for. And with Siri, you can find what you want to watch using just your voice.

