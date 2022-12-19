ANYCUBIC’s latest M3 Premium Resin 3D Printer sees second price drop in return to low of $630

The official ANYCUBIC Amazon storefront is offering its all-new Photon M3 Premium 3D Resin Printer for $629.99 shipped. Launching for $800 back in November, this 21% discount or a solid $170 in savings marks the second price drop in return to the all-time low we’ve seen. The M3 Premium comes equipped with a 10.1-inch monochrome 8K LCD and the new LightTurbo 2.0 light source system to provide “high light uniformity of the COB light source system while eliminating stray light, creating a delicate and smooth model surface.” The build volume measures 250x220x120mm which is large enough for printing out tabletop game models and other toys as well. If you currently have an FDM 3D printer and want to get started in the world of resin, this is the printer for you. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

The jump between FDM and resin printing is vast with different knowledge sets that have to be built up over time. This process can be assisted with the ANYCUBIC Wash and Cure Station for $119. This station set comes with a sealable tub for containing your isopropyl alcohol with a stirring bar to wash off your prints and then uses a tower of UV lights to cure the models. Everything is timer controlled so you don’t accidentally over-cure a part and get cracks or shrinkage.

While you can find tons of files online that you can download and print off, there is something to be said about the feeling you get when you print something you created. But in order to make models, you’ll need a computer that can run modeling software. One option is the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop which is currently marked down to $680, the all-time low price. Acer’s Nitro 5 is ready to take your gaming setup on-the-go with ease. It’s powered by an 11th Generation i7 processor and RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, which make the perfect pair for mobile gaming. The 1080p 144Hz display is great for playing your favorite titles, even FPS or other Twitch-style shooters that require you to have higher frame rates.

ANYCUBIC M3 Premium 3D Resin Printer features:

【8K High Precision】Anycubic Photon M3 Premium Designed with a 10-inch monochrome LCD screen with a 7680×4320 resolution and an XY-resolution of 28.5μm, respectively 216% and 40% higher than the Photon Mono 4K. The models’ sharp corners and delicate edges are perfectly printed, revealing the beauty of sharper details.

【Details Beyond 8K】 Anycubic LightTurbo 2.0 light source of Photon M3 Premium provides the high light uniformity of the COB light source system while elimining stray light, creating a delicate and smooth model surface.

【Large Printing Size】The 3d printing size is 250*220*120 mm (HWD), and the maximum printing volume reaches 6.7L, which provides the creator with more creative space while ensuring printing accuracy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!