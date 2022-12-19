CORSAIR’s Dolby 7.1 HS65 SURROUND Gaming Headset falls 50% to new all-time low of $40

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR HS65 SURROUND Gaming Headset for $39.99 shipped. Launching for $80 back in May, this 50% price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. The custom-tuned 50mm drivers allow you to hear “excellent sound with the range needed to hear everything on the battlefield.” You’ll also find support for Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound when gaming on PC and Mac alongside Sony Tempest 3D for PlayStation 5 gamers. CORSAIR also implemented SonarWorks SoundID technology so you can configure the sound to your personal audio tastes. While you get the benefit of surround sound gaming on some platforms, you also have access to wider compatibility over the 3.5mm audio connector as well. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

While you’re currently not saving any cash here, you could instead go with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset at $40. Unlike the CORSAIR headset, the Kraken only uses a 3.5mm audio/microphone combo plug making it cross-platform compatible. The microphone on this headset retracts inside the left earcup to stay out of the way when not in use. Audio controls are also in-line with this headset rather than being on the headset itself. You still get 7.1 surround sound when you use the headset on a PC. Both headsets feature design keys to prolong comfort during long sessions. While the CORSAIR option above may rise back up closer to its list price, the Kraken typically stays in the $40 price range.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to have a dedicated microphone instead of using a headset mic? We’re currently tracking the NZXT Capsule USB Condenser Microphone at its all-time low of $80. NZXT has designed this microphone to be the perfect streaming companion. The built-in internal shock mount and analog-to-digital conversion technology will ensure your voice sounds its best. Monitor your voice with the mic monitoring port located on the unit.

CORSAIR HS65 SURROUND Gaming Headset features:

The CORSAIR HS65 SURROUND Gaming Headset delivers all-day comfort and sound with memory foam leatherette ear pads and Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound on PC and Mac, bolstered by lightweight construction reinforced with aluminum. Sonarworks SoundID Technology personalizes your headset settings to match your audio taste. An omni-directional microphone picks up your voice loud and clear, and custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers offer great sound quality and range. A 3.5mm audio connector ensures wide compatibility across most devices, including PC, Mac, Xbox Series X | S, PS5 with Tempest 3D AudioTech support, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!