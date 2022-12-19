Lexar’s 2022 portable gaming SSD outperforms the competition at new low from $85.50

Amazon is now offering the Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB Gaming Portable External SSD at $85.49 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This model launched back in May at $130 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon with shipping times ahead of Christmas. You’ll also find the 1TB model at $125.26 shipped, or matching the best we have tracked directly via Amazon. The SL660 delivers modern USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support with NVMe performance at speeds that outperform most of the popular options in the space. At up to 2,000MB/s, it is ready to house your game library and just about anything else you might keep on a portable SSD. But you’ll also find a unique form-factor here with aluminum construction, a sandblasted finish “for added protection, shock, and vibration resistance” as well as a detachable stand, USB-C connectivity, 256-bit AES encryption, a 5-year warranty, and RGB LED lighting. More deals and details below.

If the gaming-focused design isn’t of interest, be sure to check out the ongoing price drops on the 2022 model PNY Pro Elite V2 for something more affordable. The 500GB model is currently starting at an Amazon all-time low with the 1TB coming in at under the price of the 500GB Lexar above. Get a closer look right here.

If it is the going-specific storage you’re after, another option to consider is WD_BLACK’s latest 1TB 2,000MB/s RGB Game Drive SSD. This one also released this year just before we had a chance to go hands-on with it and it is now sitting at the second-best price we have ever tracked. It’s not quite as fast as the Lexar above, but we loved our time with it and you can get a complete breakdown right here.

Lexar SL660 Blaze 1TB Gaming Portable SSD features:

Take your gaming experience to the next level with blazing-fast USB 3.2 Gen2x2 performance of up to 2000MB/s read and 1900MB/s write

Enhance your gameplay with vibrant colors of RGB LEDs

Features a premium aluminum enclosure with a sandblasted finish for added protection, shock and vibration resistant

Includes 256-bit AES encryption software solution to protect files securely

Includes a detachable stand for added style

Features a USB Type-C (USB-C) port that includes a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a USB Type-C to standard USB Type-A cable

Five-year limited product support

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!