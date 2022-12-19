Raptic’s unique combo lock AirTag clip arrives for the holidays at nearly 30% off, now $29

The official Raptic Amazon storefront (formerly X-Doria) is now offering its Link & Lock AirTag Clip for $28.99 shipped. This is 28% off the regular $40 price tag, within a few bucks of the 2022 low, and the best we can find. This model released about a year ago with one of the more unique designs for securing and carrying an Apple item tracker on your person or on a travel bag. As you can see from imagery, it features a 3-digit combination lock attached to what the brand calls a casted zinc metal build carabiner-style clip and a dedicated slot for an AirTag. The “soft rubber interior design cushions and holds your AirTag firmly in place” as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

For something that also organizes your keys alongside an Apple item locator, check out the KeySmart Air while it’s about 30% off the going rate and a couple bucks under the price of a Link & Lock. For something more in the traditional key chain category, we are also still tracking a solid offer on the Elevation Lab waterproof AirTag Vault case down at $11 Prime shipped.

Although if you think the wallet-ready Tile tracker might be better suited for your needs, we are now tracking one of the best deals of the year on the Slim card-style model at $24.50 Prime shipped alongside several other form-factors in the 2022 lineup starting from $19.50. Browse through all of those deals in our previous roundup right here.

Raptic Link & Lock AirTag Clip features:

3-DIGIT COMBINATION CODE: Built-in, casted zinc constructed combination lock for added security.

MADE OF CASTED ZINC: Protects your AirTag from bumps and scratches. Product measures 106mm x 61mm x 11mm (4.2in x 2.4in x 0.43in)

SILICONE INTERIOR: Soft rubber interior design cushions and holds your AirTag firmly in place.

EASY TO USE: Secure your AirTag with the simple snap-into-place design.

