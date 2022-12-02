Elevation Lab waterproof AirTag Vault cases are great stocking stuffers down at $11, more

The official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is now offering its TagVault Waterproof AirTag Keychain for $10.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13, this is 15% off the going rate on an item that doesn’t go on sale all that often and it is now within cents of the Black Friday offer. You’ll also find the 4-pack down at $29.95 shipped from the usual $37 – within a couple bucks of the Black Friday offer. Elevation Lab makes some of the best and some of our favorite rugged AirTag cases – the TagVault features a waterproof design, a “durable” composite construction, and CNC stainless screws. Head below for more details.

We are also still tracking some hangover Black Friday deals on the Pelican Protector Series AirTag gear you can browse through below:

In case you missed it during the Black Friday festivities, Elevation Lab also just unveiled its new TagVault: Ghost – an AirTag case delivers a titanium keyring with a tinted translucent body that makes it seem as though the Apple item locator is floating inside. Take a closer look right here.

Elevation Lab TagVault Waterproof AirTag Keychain features:

The first waterproof case for Apple AirTags.

Compact design, won’t bulk up your keychain.

Ultra-durable composite construction with CNC machined hardware.

Designed for the real world. Other open designs let AirTag get scratched and take abuse.

Never lose your keys again. And useful on other things like backpacks, luggage, jackets, purse, etc. Sound and signal pass through.

