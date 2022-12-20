Google Pixel 6a lands at $299 low with delivery before Christmas (Reg. $449)

Amazon is now offering one last chance to put the Google Pixel 6a under the Christmas tree without paying full price. Normally fetching $449, you can now score Google’s latest entry-level handset at the all-time low of $299 shipped in one of three colors. This is matching our previous Black Friday mention and is still one of the first times we’ve seen it drop this low. Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s latest handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 6/Pro handsets. There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24-hour battery life, as well as all of the usual photography features packed into the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, as well.

Spigen makes some of our favorite cases at 9to5Toys, and its Liquid Air Amor cover in particular has always been a personal favorite. This unique design is made of a slim material that won’t add too much bulk to your handset, but does arrive with a textured pattern on the back for some added grip. It’s a great way to protect your Pixel 6a without breaking the bank, as well, thanks to a $15 price tag.

Clocking in at $170, this even more affordable Android smartphone from TCL will have you covered for gifting a family member’s first handset for less. The unlocked TCL 10L manages to still pack a quad camera array despite its affordable price tag and arrives marked down from its usual $250 going rate.

Google Pixel 6a features:

Google Pixel 6a adapts to you; it’s super fast and secure and powered by Google Tensor, the first chip designed by Google just for Pixel. Pixel’s fast-charging all-day battery adapts to you and saves power for the apps you use most. Take amazing photos with Pixel’s 12 megapixel camera and tools like Magic Eraser[3], Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode. With Google Tensor, your phone launches apps fast, pages and images load quickly, and everything runs smoothly.

