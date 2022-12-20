Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro hit $105 in Geek Squad refurb sale (New low, Orig. $200)

Best Buy is now offering the latest Google Pixel Buds Pro for $104.99 shipped in Geek Squad Refurbished condition. Normally fetching $200, which is what you’d currently pay for a new conditon pair at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer is delivering one of the first chances to score a refurbished set from a trusted retailer. It’s a notable $95 off and arrives as the lowest we’ve seen the recent releases go for. Google’s just-released earbuds just launched earlier this summer and arrive as the brand’s new flagship listening experience. Everything is centered around active noise cancellation for the first time, with the Pixel Buds Pro also being backed by a transparency mode. Then there’s 11 hours of playback and the companion Qi-enabled charging case that delivers an extra 20 hours of listening that you can read all about in our hands-on review. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

While not on sale, Google’s more recent Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as a more affordable take on true wireless earbuds than the lead deal and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. These are a great alternative if you just want to go with a new condition pair while still benefiting from a lower price tag and all of the same Google ecosystem support. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

Over on the other side of the aisle, Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 are also seeing quite the enticing offer. Dropping to the same price as we saw over the holiday shopping event last month, the brand’s latest true wireless earbuds are now landing at $200. Matching the all-time low for only the second time, this $49 discount delivers a matching feature set to Google’s latest buds above, just tailored for the iPhone 14 ecosystem.

Google Pixel Buds Pro features:

Pixel Buds Pro use Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal to adapt to your ear and help block outside sounds, creating a quiet foundation so your music can shine. With custom 11 mm speaker drivers and Volume EQ, the earbuds sound amazing at any volume. The battery keeps up with your life, with up to 11 hours of listening time, or up to 31 hours with the charging case; you can charge them wirelessly with Pixel Stand or other Qi-certified chargers.

