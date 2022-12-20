Upgrade your battlestation with Razer’s Viper Ultimate Wireless Mouse at new low of $55

Amazon is now offering the Razer Viper Ultimate Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse and RGB Charging Dock for $54.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, this 31% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for the black colorway. Using Razer’s HyperSpeed technology, the Viper Ultimate can function “25% quicker than competing wireless mice” while also weighing just 74g. The ambidextrous design of the Viper Ultimate also means anyone can use it with comfort regardless of left- or right-handedness. The charging dock features Chroma RGB lighting that can be synced with other Razer products while also recharging the mouse while not in use. There’s a 20,000 DPI sensor, Razer optical switches, and eight programmable buttons to round out this mouse. Head below for more.

Update 12/20 @ 1:00 p.m: Amazon is currently offering the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Lightweight Wired Gaming Mouse for $47.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, this 40% price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen. The lightweight 66g design of the Aerox 5 helps you respond quicker in your games with water resistance added for additional protection. Be sure to check out our review of the wireless model to learn more.

If you’re looking for a more basic wireless gaming mouse, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $36. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99g. The HERO 12K sensor is said to deliver “up to 10x the power efficiency over other gaming mice” with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade some of your other battlestation peripherals? We’re currently tracking the HyperX Alloy Origins Core PBT TKL Mechanical Keyboard down at $80, a deal within $10 of the all-time low. Coming equipped with HyperX Red switches with a linear actuation, you will have more desk space for maneuvering your mouse around with the aircraft-grade aluminum body keeping everything structurally sound.

