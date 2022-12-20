Might as well scoop up Spigen’s USB-C 10,000mAh Power Bank at just $10 (70% off)

While it won’t arrive until after Christmas at this point, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is offering its PocketBoost 10,000mAh Power Bank for just $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, this is a massive 70% off the going rate, half the price of our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. You’re looking at a 10,000mAh portable battery system with USB-C and USB-A connectivity from a notable brand at a particularly affordable price – it’s almost inexpensive enough just to ensure you have some extra power in a pinch. Delivering up to 18W of charging to iPhone, Android devices, and just about anything else that takes USB, it features Quick Charge 3.0 tech, a battery level LED indicator setup, a carry on-safe design, and both cables come in the box as well. More details below.

At just $10, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something more affordable from a brand as well known as Spigen, especially with a 10,000mAh battery. Even this Miady 2-Pack 10000mAh Dual USB Portable Chargers, which is typically one of the most affordable options out there, is selling for $22 Prime shipped.

Check out our hands-on review for Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks and then dive into some of the price drops we are tracking on magnetic options below:

Spigen PocketBoost 10000mAh Power Bank features:

Power Delivery: Power Delivery (PD) Technology applied for lightning fast USB Type C charging; charge a wide range of USB C devices!

Quick Charge 3.0 (QC 3.0) Compatible: Charge a QC 3.0 enabled device at up to 18W with the Spigen PocketBoost. Charge the device from 0% – 50% in 30 minutes!

Dual Ports: With a USB C Port and a USB A port charge two smartphones at the same time!

High Capacity: With 10000mAh capacity charge your smartphones for hours!

