Twelve South’s latest HiRise 3 MagSafe stand arrives before Christmas at $80 (Save $20)

Twelve South has entered the final day of the its guaranteed before Christmas delivery and alongside all of its other popular Apple accessories, is discounting one of its latest iPhone 14 companions. Having just launched back in June, the new Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger is now marked down to $79.99 shipped direct from the brand’s official storefront. That’s down $20 from the usual $100 price tag and delivering only the second discount to date. This also matches the second-best price to date at within $5 of the all-time low. Designed to accomodate your entire Apple kit, Twelve South’s new 3-in-1 charging stand is centered around MagSafe tech with a 7.5W pad resting on an elevated stand. Right behind the main iPhone 14 charger is a place to rest your new Apple Watch Series 8, all of which sits above a 5W Qi pad on the base for topping off AirPods and the like. I personally found it to be one of my favorite MagSafe chargers yet despite the 7.5W output, which you can read about in my hands-on review.

If you order within the next day before 2 P.M. EST on December 21 you’ll be able to lock-in free 2-day shipping on the lead deal. That also applies to everything else the brand sells that isn’t on sale, including must-have iPad accessories, iPhone 14 covers, and plenty of other releases worth a look for gifting some of our favorite accessories around the parts of 9to5Toys. Be sure to shop everything here while there’s still time to lock-in some gifts ahead of Sunday.

If you’d prefer to go with Best Buy’s in-house brand, Insignia also sells a 3-in-1 MagSafe charger. This model steps up to a 15W output and arrives with a design that admittedly isn’t as sleek, but arrives with one of the first-ever discounts attached. This one is now down to $90 from the usual $140 going rate while marking an all-time low in the process.

Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger features:

Do aesthetics matter? Of course they do. HiRise typically lives in your bedroom so it should be minimal, graphic-free and take up as little space as possible. When your beloved devices are connected & charging, HiRise 3 practically disappears – that’s ok, too. Magnetic iPhone charging is both magical & practical. No picking up your iPhone to read a late night notification or check the time. Vertical support holds everything viewable at a glance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!