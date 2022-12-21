Android app deals of the day: ProCam X, Space Invaders titles, Dariusburst, more

It’s Wednesday afternoon and that means it’s time for all of today’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. And speaking of Google, the Nest Hub Max has returned to all-time low pricing at $164 alongside Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $50 and Samsung’s already-affordable Galaxy A53 5G at over $100 off. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like ProCam X, Space Invaders titles, Dariusburst, Raycrisis, Raystorm, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best game and app deals.
Best Android app deals
- ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) FREE (Reg. $5)
- KING OF THE MONSTERS $2 (Reg. $4)
- Space Invaders $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Dariusburst -SP- $4.50 (Reg. $10)
- Rayforce $3.50 (Reg. $7.50)
- KOF 2002 ACA NEOGEO $2 (Reg. $4)
- Raycrisis $7 (Reg. $13)
- Raystorm $5.50 (Reg. $11)
- Fairy Knights $0.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Brain App: Ult. Brain Training $1 (Reg. $15)
- OsmAnd+ — Maps & GPS Offline $12.50 (Reg. $25)
More Android app deals still live:
- Evertale FREE (Reg. $1)
- Correlate – Health Diary FREE (Reg. $3)
- The Lonely Hacker $1 (Reg. $3)
- You are Hope $3 (Reg. $4)
- Alien: Isolation $11 (Reg. $15)
- Monster Hunter Stories $5 (Reg. $20)
- ACE Academy $1 (Reg. $10)
- Crystalline $1 (Reg. $10)
- HOOK 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- WallRod Wallpapers $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Screen Lock: turn off screen $7 (Reg. $9)
More on ProCam X:
ProCam X will turn your phone into professional camera wanna be, with full control over exposure, focus, white balance, ISO and another features like a professional camera, which can bring your mobile photography to the next level. Take the best capture of your photo and even record your video in high resolution.
