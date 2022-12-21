Samsung’s already-affordable Galaxy A53 5G falls even lower to $349 low (Save $101)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $349 shipped. Arriving at the all-time low, this drops down from the usual $450 going rate in order to deliver $101 in savings. We’ve previously seen it sell for $1 more, beating our last mention from earlier in the holidays. Samsung’s most recent budget-friendly handset is now even more affordable, delivering a series of mid-range specs like a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen and Exynos 1280 chipset. Packed into the IP67 water-resistant casing, there’s a 5,000mAh battery which can be refueled via the 25W fast charging-enabled USB-C port. Samsung rounds out the package with the inclusion of microSD card expansion. Dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look at the experience. Then head below for more.

If your first thought on how to put some of your savings to work is pick up a protective cover, Spigen makes some of the best affordable cases on the market and its Rugged Armor cover for the Galaxy A53 5G is a great option to consider. It sports a flexible TPU design that comes backed by the brand’s Air Cushion technology for some added shock absorption. Not to mention it sells for just $12 via Amazon.

Google this week is also offering a last-minute holiday discount on its latest budget-friendly device, too. The Pixel 6a is now down at $299 and on top of sitting at an all-time low, delivers before Christmas with a $150 discount from its usual $449 price tag. That enters alongside all of the other best app and game deals for your Android device.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features:

Your busy life deserves a battery built for busy; Whether you’re taking a video call on your commute, catching up on your favorite show or with friends and family, your long-lasting, super fast charging battery has your back. The very best of Galaxy A Series gives you awesomely smooth streaming of your favorite content with the most powerful performance in its series and awesomely fast speeds to download shows and movies — all at the speed of 5G.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!