Samsung’s already-affordable Galaxy A53 5G falls even lower to $349 low (Save $101)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSamsung
Reg. $450 $349

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $349 shipped. Arriving at the all-time low, this drops down from the usual $450 going rate in order to deliver $101 in savings. We’ve previously seen it sell for $1 more, beating our last mention from earlier in the holidays. Samsung’s most recent budget-friendly handset is now even more affordable, delivering a series of mid-range specs like a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen and Exynos 1280 chipset. Packed into the IP67 water-resistant casing, there’s a 5,000mAh battery which can be refueled via the 25W fast charging-enabled USB-C port. Samsung rounds out the package with the inclusion of microSD card expansion. Dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look at the experience. Then head below for more.

If your first thought on how to put some of your savings to work is pick up a protective cover, Spigen makes some of the best affordable cases on the market and its Rugged Armor cover for the Galaxy A53 5G is a great option to consider. It sports a flexible TPU design that comes backed by the brand’s Air Cushion technology for some added shock absorption. Not to mention it sells for just $12 via Amazon.

Google this week is also offering a last-minute holiday discount on its latest budget-friendly device, too. The Pixel 6a is now down at $299 and on top of sitting at an all-time low, delivers before Christmas with a $150 discount from its usual $449 price tag. That enters alongside all of the other best app and game deals for your Android device.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features:

Your busy life deserves a battery built for busy; Whether you’re taking a video call on your commute, catching up on your favorite show or with friends and family, your long-lasting, super fast charging battery has your back. The very best of Galaxy A Series gives you awesomely smooth streaming of your favorite content with the most powerful performance in its series and awesomely fast speeds to download shows and movies — all at the speed of 5G.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Samsung

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Best prices yet land on Samsung’s lineup of Frame...
HomePod mini in all five colors hits $80 low alongside ...
Logitech’s Premium StreamCam Webcam sees a $40 pr...
Skytech’s regularly $1,900 Chronos Gaming Desktop...
ASUS VivoBook 16X laptop with Ryzen 5 and 512GB SSD hit...
Save 38% on HUANUO’s Dual Monitor Gas Spring Desk...
Govee RGBIC 96-foot 30-bulb outdoor LED string light ki...
Insignia’s dual Xbox Series X|S controller charge...
Load more...
Show More Comments