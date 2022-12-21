BLACK+DECKER drills, drivers, tool kits, and more start from $28 at up to 45% off today

Today only, as part of its Very Merry deals, Amazon is offering up to 45% off a collection go BLACK+DECKER power tools. Whether you have some DIY-focused gifts to knock off your list still or are just looking to bolster your own at-home capabilities, you’ll find a range of popular electric tools on sale today ranging from leaf blowers and sanders, to drill/drivers, rotary cutters, and full on kits with included storage cases. The deals start from $28 with free shipping across the board and many of the products are still listed as shipping in time for Christmas. Just be sure to jump in as soon as possible before delivery times begin to slip into next week. Head below for a closer look and some top picks.

BLACK+DECKER holiday tool sale:

Then go swing by our tools deal hub for more DIY gear including this 64-inch adjustable tool storage system at $17. However, if it’s the more creative DIY gear you’re after, check out this deal on ANYCUBIC’s latest M3 Premium Resin 3D Printer that has now returned to its all-time low at $630.

BLACK+DECKER Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit features:

DIY ALL AROUND THE HOME: Great for many DIY projects from decorating and repair to inflating tires and toys. Comes with the MATRIX power unit, 7 attachment heads and a work light

ULTIMATE MULTI-TOOL: The MATRIX Quick Connect System is designed to expand with your DIY needs by offering multiple attachments

QUICK + EASY: MATRIX Quick Connect System allows you to quickly and easily change out attachment heads to help complete your projects faster

SAVE MONEY + SPACE: The MATRIX system is cost effective and saves space in your home with its compact design

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!