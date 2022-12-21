It’s never too early for spring cleaning with this 64-inch adjustable tool storage system at $17

Amazon is offering the SWANLAKE 64-inch Adjustable Wall-mounted Tool Storage System for $16.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $21, today’s deal will save you 19% and marks a return to the Amazon low price that we’ve only seen a handful of times before. This kit is perfect for organizing your garage or shed ahead of spring next year. Yes, I know, it’s still December and today is the first official day of winter, but it’s never too early to look forward to warmer weather and sunshine again. The organizer can hold up to 5.5 pounds on each hook and a total of 15 pounds across its length. There are 20 galvanized steel hooks, another 20 pegs, and more included to help you hang tools and other necessities in the garage. Keep reading for more.

If you already have yard tools organized, then pick up this 4-pack of heavy-duty hooks on Amazon for just $9. You’ll find that they can be used to hang your bike, certain lawn tools, and more. Given how many hooks you get here, you’ll be able to organize several items with one purchase in various areas of your garage, while today’s deal keeps the organization locked down to a single place.

Speaking of warmer weather, did you see the discount that we found on Weber’s 70th Anniversary 22-inch kettle grill? It’s down to $389, which marks the first sale that we’ve tracked since its launch. With four iconic ’50s era designs to choose from, there’s a lot to like about these unique kettle grills.

SWANLAKE Wall-mounted Tool Storage System features:

  • Adjustable storage system is made of high-quality heavy-duty ABS material，total 4 rails，each storage unit is 16 inches，up to 64 inches.
  • Hooks is made of high-quality aluminum and plastic, with the sturdy PVC non-slip coating, reduce wear.
  • Each hook of tool organizer bears the weight up to 15LBS(7KG), each peg can bear the weight 5.5LBS(2.5KG).
  • Includes 4 x 16″ ABS rail, 20pcs galvanized steel hooks , 20pcs ABS pegs, 4pcs ABS connectors,16 screws set with 16 dowels.
  • Tool hanger is a great tool for hanging mops, brooms,shovels, rake and other garden tools in garages, basements or sheds.

