Case-Mate’s just-released retro 30W USB-C GaN Chargers on sale for $24 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the just-released Case-Mate Translucent 30W USB-C GaN Charger starting at $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, this is delivering only the third discount to date so far. It stacks up to 20% in savings while matching the second-best price to date that has only been beaten once by a limited-time Black Friday offer. Arriving in one of four different colors, Case-Mate’s latest charger arrives with some retro flair thanks to translucent designs straight out of the 1990s and early 2000s. It features a 30W output over the single USB-C port and comes backed by GaN technology. There’s notably a folding plug design to complete the package that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Case-Mate Fuel Brites Charger colorways on sale

If you’d like to go further back in time and bring home a charger with even more old school stylings, we just recently took a hands-on look at Shargeek’s classic Macintosh-themed 35W USB-C charger. This offering swaps out the translucent design in favor of an Apple-inspired offering that we dive into in one of our latest Tested with 9to5Toys reviews.

Case-Mate Fuel Brites Charger features:

Boost your charging game with Fuel Brites! This 30W USB C adapter is made with fast charging technology in a compact and stylish design and can fast charge your device in 90 minutes. Built-in smart GaN Technology optimizes output automatically to reduce heat and safely charge your devices. With a foldable plug design this USB C travel adapter can easily be stored in any backpack, purse, pouch or pocket. A unique semi-transparent material gives insight into the charger’s internal parts and processes of the charger block with a unique burst of color.

