Upgrade your streaming rig with Elgato’s Wave XLR Audio Mixer Interface at $120 (Reg. $160+)

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Wave XLR Audio Mixer Interface for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is 25% off the going rate, matching both the Amazon low and this year’s Black Friday offer as well as being the best we can find. It is also well below the $165 you’ll pay directly on the Elgato site. A notable companion for much of the brand’s other streaming and podcast gear as well as its Wave DX XLR mic that released back in September, it delivers traditional audio interfacing functionality as well as acting as a sort of audio hub for your entire broadcast. The usual built-in phantom power is joined by USB-C connectivity for Mac and PC machines alongisde tech like the “proprietary Clipguard technology [that] prevents microphone distortion.” The brand’s companion Wave Link app also allows users to sum the mic input with multiple audio sources and create two independent mixes alongside a large heads-up multifunctional control knob and 3.5mm monitoring headphone jack. More details below.

If you don’t mind a more traditional interface to get your XLR mic connected into your system, you can do a whole lot worst than the now discounted Universal Audio Volt models. Now starting at the best prices we have tracked on Amazon, they might not be specifically tailored towards podcasting and streaming, but they do ship with $400 of world-class processing software and you can dive into our deal coverage right here starting from $110.

But while we are on the subject of Elgato, the brand has actually had quite a busy end of the year when it comes to new releases. After debuting the aforementioned Wave DX XLR mic, it introduced the “world’s first” 4K60 webcam with the Facecam Pro right before it the next-generation of its multi-function controller known as the Stream Deck Plus. You can get a complete breakdown of its TouchBar-like control surface and everything else it has to offer in our launch coverage – here’s our review of the MK.2 model while you’re at it.

Elgato Wave XLR Audio Mixer Interface features:

Microphone Interface: premium XLR to USB-C connection.

Wave Link App: mix multiple audio sources and create two independent mixes.

Proprietary Clipguard Technology: prevents microphone distortion.

Studio Grade Preamp: up to 75 dB of ultra-low-noise gain amplifies insensitive mics.

Phantom Power: 48 volts to drive condenser microphones.

