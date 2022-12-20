Android app deals of the day: Alien Isolation, Correlate, Lonely Hacker, You are Hope, more

Alien Isolation

It’s Tuesday afternoon and it is now time for all of today’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. Alongside the new low we are tracking on Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro, we are also tracking the Pixel 6a handset at $150 off the going rate. On the app side of things, highlight deals include titles like Alien: Isolation, Correlate – Health Diary, The Lonely Hacker, You are Hope, Monster Hunter Stories, HOOK 2, and more. Head below for a closer look at the rest of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Fifteen years later, Amanda Ripley learns that the flight recorder from her mother’s ship has been recovered. Amanda enters Sevastopol space station to finally solve the mystery of her mother’s disappearance, only to confront an unknown menace. Engage in a terrifying quest for survival as you navigate the labyrinthine Sevastopol station. Unprepared and underequipped, you will need all your wits and daring to get out alive.

