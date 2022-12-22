Upgrade to CORSAIR’s K70 RGB PRO Wired Mechanical Keyboard at new low of $142

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $141.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $170, this 16% discount, or solid $28 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. The K70 RGB PRO comes equipped with Cherry MX Blue key switches for “a satisfying typing experience that you both hear and feel” with each key having RGB backlighting powered by the new CORSAIR AXON technology. While this new technology provides “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing,” it also allows the keyboard to poll with your computer at 8,000Hz and can scan the keys at 4,000Hz. The detachable USB-C cable allows you to more easily transport the keyboard around with the tournament switch ensuring the RGB backlighting doesn’t distract you mid-game. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and hands-on review to learn more about this gaming keyboard.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $70. Unlike the keyboard above, CORSAIR is instead using CHERRY VIOLA mechanical key switches for smooth linear travel with fast and precise inputs. You’ll also have per-key RGB backlighting that is controlled through the CORSAIR iCUE software which will also allow you to synchronize the lighting with other CORSAIR accessories. The K60 RGB Pro is also a full-sized keyboard so if you really want that number pad, this keyboard will be the go-to option for you. Full N-Key rollover is also present so you can be assured your computer will read every keypress no matter how fast you’re typing.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking the Razer Viper Ultimate Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse and RGB Charging Dock at the all-time low price of $55. Using Razer’s HyperSpeed technology, the Viper Ultimate can function “25% quicker than competing wireless mice” while also weighing just 74g. The ambidextrous design of the Viper Ultimate also means anyone can use it with comfort regardless of left- or right-handedness.

CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard delivers an iconic aluminum frame and even better performance, powered by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology and world-renowned CHERRY MX mechanical keyswitches. Win in style with dynamic per-key RGB backlighting, easy to take on the go with a detachable USB Type-C cable. Powerful iCUE software on both PC and macOS enables custom macro programming, key remaps, and more, while dedicated media keys and an aluminum multi-function volume roller offer convenient control over media. With a tournament switch for instant compliance with competition guidelines and onboard storage for up to 50 profiles, the K70 RGB PRO is ready to take on any challenge.