Latest Chromecast with Google TV streamers on sale: 4K hits $40 (Save 20%), plus HD at $20

Amazon now offers the Chromecast with Google TV for $39.99 shipped. Other retailers like Best Buy, and Walmart are also getting in on the savings. Marking the second-best price to date at within $1 of the all-time low, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen this holiday season. It’s down from the usual $50 going rate and delivers 20% in savings along the way. Google’s latest flagship streaming media player arrives with 4K HDR playback and support for all of your favorite content from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or even Apple TV+. The Google TV features step up from what we’ve seen from Android TV in the past to deliver a convenient place to peruse, search, and find new shows to watch in one hub. Get a better idea of what to expect from the home theater upgrade in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Amazon is also now discounting the just-released Chromecast with Google TV (HD). On sale for the very first time, pricing drops down to $19.98. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer delivers one of the first chances to save with a 33% discount attached. It’s the second-best ever at within $2 of the low. As the latest addition to Google’s stable of streaming media players, this new HD version of Chromecast arrives as a more entry-level offering for giving the TV some love. Sporting 1080p playback at 60 FPS, you’ll be able to enjoy all of your favorite content alongside the curation features that put all of the shows and movies in one place. We break down what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking for a more capable way to upgrade your TV’s streaming features, a pair of NVIDIA’s latest Shield TV streaming media players are currently on sale. Hitting the second-best prices of the year starting at $125, the flagship Pro model is now delivering $25 in savings alongside support for hosting your Plex server at $175.

Chromecast with Google TV features:

Chromecast with Google TV brings you the entertainment you love, in up to 4K HDR. Get personal recommendations from your subscriptions – all in one place. No jumping between apps to decide what to watch. Enjoy the entertainment you love in up to 4K HDR. Seamlessly browse 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. Watch content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV app, Peacock, HBO Max and many more.

