Save over $100 on Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet and 4K Fire TV Stick bundle at $99.50 today

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon is offering its Prime members another shot at scoring some of its tech with a huge discount. More specifically, you can land the Ultimate Entertainment Bundle consisting of a Fire HD 10 Tablet and Fire TV Stick 4K for $99.39 shipped. Regularly $200, this is more than 50% or $100 off the going rate, the best we have ever tracked on this configuration, and it is listed as arriving for Christmas if you lock it in soon. This bundle includes the Fire HD’s 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display with 3GB of RAM, 12-hour battery, and 32GB of internal storage. Certainly a notable and affordable way to land what is essentially a full-on web browsing and entertainment tablet, but this bundle also includes the Fire TV Stick 4K that delivers “vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10” to a display near you. Head below for additional details and over to our hands-on review of the Fire HD 10 Tablet for more.

If the bundle above isn’t of interest, you can get in the Amazon Fire tablet with the series 7 model at $60. This one released earlier this year to deliver the most affordable model in the current-generation lineup with a 7-inch display, 16GB of storage space, and a 10-hour battery life for portable browsing and entertainment at a relatively budget-friendly price. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Another way to save some cash and score an even more powerful Amazon tablet is with its ongoing refurbished event. Pricing starts from $70 on the series 8 models and features up to 50% in savings.

Just be sure to swing by our last-minute gift guide for more options you might still be able to score before the big day.

Amazon Fire Ultimate Entertainment Bundle features:

Fire HD 10 is fast and responsive – powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM with 50% more RAM than previous generation. Enjoy long-lasting 12-hour battery and 32 GB internal storage. Add up to 1 TB with microSD (sold separately).

Fire HD 10’s vivid 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display is 10% brighter than previous generation, with more than 2 million pixels.

Get more done on Fire HD 10 – Check email, update shopping lists, and set reminders. Use your favorite apps like Microsoft Office, OneNote, and Dropbox.

Fire TV Stick 4K provides a cinematic experience – Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. Fire TV Stick 4K is compatible with HD TVs and 4K UHD TVs. 4K streaming requires 4K UHD TV and available 4K content.

