Roku’s latest Ultra 4K streamer brings AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to your TV at $70 (Save 30%)

Amazon is now offering the latest Roku Ultra 2022 AirPlay 2 4K Streaming Media Player for $69.99 shipped. Dropping down from $100, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at 30% off. This comes within $1 of the all-time low set once over Black Friday. Roku’s flagship streaming media player was updated just earlier in the spring to include the brand’s new Voice Remote Pro. Much of the actual streaming experience remains the same, with 4K HDR playback being joined by support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as HomeKit and AirPlay 2. Though with the updated remote, there’s now a rechargeable battery, dedicated Apple TV button, and lost remote finding technology. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what’s new and then head below for more.

Another one of Roku’s latest streaming media players is also seeing a discount courtesy of Amazon this morning, too. Dropping the new Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 to $37.01, this one just launched last fall and now arrives with over 20% in savings from its usual $50 price tag. Roku’s updated Streaming Stick 4K arrives with improved performance that’s 30% faster than its predecessor with longer range Wi-Fi coverage. You’re also looking at the most affordable streamer yet from the brand with Dolby Vision HDR, which rounds out the package with AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and a bundled Voice Remote. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

While you won’t be able to watch the exciting final match of the World Cup on it, those who think they need an entirely new television will want to check out Hisense’s 2022 VRR 75-inch 4K Smart Google TV. Returning to holiday shopping season pricing, you can now score the massive panel for one of the best discounts yet at $498.

Roku Ultra features:

Roku Ultra is the ultimate streaming player, fully loaded with all of our best features. Enjoy powerful, smooth streaming with channels that launch in a snap and our best wireless, now with up to 50% more range. Watch in extraordinary Dolby Vision HDR picture and experience 3D Dolby Atmos sound when you pair it with a compatible sound system.

