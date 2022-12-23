Apple’s latest AirPods 3 start at $110 in today’s refurbished Woot sale (Orig. $179), more

Through the end of the day, Woot is now discounting a collection of certified refurbished AirPods models. Prime members will lock-in free shipping, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is the Grade A refurbished Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with Wired Charging Case for $134.99. Normally fetching $179, you’re looking at a rare chance to save with the first discount in months at 25% off. The scratch and dent model goes for $109.99, too, delivering added savings. Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

As notable as some of the new inclusions this time around are, there’s still something to be said for just how good of a value the previous-generation AirPods 2 still are. These are a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game, even if you’re missing out on the Spatial Audio support. Even so, the $99.99 price tag courtesy of today’s Grade A refurbished Woot sale may deliver enough in the way of adding savings to be worth those trade-offs.

As the week comes to an end and we head into the holiday week, all of the best Apple deals are now up for grabs. We have a fresh batch of offers on Apple’s latest releases now up for grabs, and while most of which won’t ship and deliver by Christmas at this point, there are some offers you can lock-in before the festivities on Sunday.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

