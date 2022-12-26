Anker Gold Box follows Christmas with all-time lows on must-have accessories from $16

Today only, as part of its New Years Sale, Amazon is now discounting a selection of Anker’s latest charging tech with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. A favorite from the sale, the new Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank is down to a new all-time low at $99.99. Typically fetching $150, this is still one of the best chances to score this all-time low at 33% off. It’s $20 under the previous discount and a match of the all-time low. Having just hit the scene earlier in the fall, Anker’s new portable battery is its most capable yet with a 140W USB-C PD output. That lets it effortlessly refuel an M1 Pro MacBook, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for some additional info and then shop other Anker chargers below.

Joining in on the Gold Box savings the new Anker Slim MagSafe Power Bank is now marked down to $34.99. Available in several different styles, the just-released accessory normally sells for $50 and is now on sale for one of the very first times. The 20% in savings deliver a new all-time low, as well. Packing 5,000mAh of juice into a refreshed design, the newest Anker MagSafe Power Bank is more compact than before in order to live up to its slim naming scheme. The colorful designs output 7.5W charging speeds much like the official offering from Apple, with a 20W USB-C port rounding out the package. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage, as well.

Then make sure to shop the rest of the sale right here. There’s a collection of other charging gear perfect for pairing with your new smartphone or any other tech you unwrapped this past holiday weekend. The savings are of course only available through the end of the day, so act fast and score some of our favorite accessories here at 9to5Toys at some of the best prices to date. Everything starts at $16, too.

Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank features:

Equipped with the latest Power Delivery 3.1 and bi-directional technology to quickly recharge the portable charger or get a 140W ultra-powerful charge. Featuring a 24,000mAh battery capacity and 2× longer-lasting battery life, juice up an iPhone 13 almost 5 times or a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9″ 1.3 times. Easy-to-read digital display shows the output and input power and estimated time for the portable charger to fully recharge.

