Eight new LEGO Star Wars sets due out in summer 2023, here’s what we know so far

Now that the winter lineup of LEGO Star Wars sets has been solidified for at least the start of the year, 9to5Toys is now able to report on what to expect from the upcoming summer wave. Even with the spring sets that will come out before, we’re jumping ahead to some of the final kits from a galaxy far, far away to launch in 2023. With eight different Star Wars sets coming out in the summer wave, we have set numbers, price points, and part counts for the upcoming LEGO builds including unique $200 kit launching in September.

Eight upcoming LEGO Star Wars summer 2023 sets confirmed

Even before 2023 officially rolls around, we’re getting a first confirmation on the upcoming LEGO Star Wars 2023 summer lineup. This is just a few weeks after seeing the set photos come out for the winter wave for next year which will be launching on January 1. So now we’re jumping ahead to August and September to see what all eight of the upcoming builds will have in store for the theme.

As of now, there’s no confirmation on just what the sets themselves will be, as we only know the kit numbers, price points, and in some cases how many pieces they’ll include. That being said, there’s a lot of new Star Wars media coming out next year that should be getting some love on the LEGO front for 2023.

Mandalorian season three will notably be headlining much of the action, while the premiere of Ashoka will come towards the end of the year. We might also get a set from The Bad Batch season two, or even one from Skeleton Crew. 9to5Toys can also confirm that set based around the animated Young Jedi Adventures series will be coming out.

Regardless, here are all of the eight sets coming out this summer:

4+ Young Jedi Adventures 75358: $39.99 | Unknown part count

| Unknown part count 75360: $34.99 | 253 pieces

| 253 pieces 75363: $14.99 | 88 pieces

| 88 pieces 75364: Unknown price | Unknown part count

75365: $159.99 | 1,067 pieces

| 1,067 pieces 75366: $44.99 | Unknown part count

| Unknown part count 75370: Unknown price | 138 pieces

75371: $199.99 | Unknown part count

Summer wave starts with five August releases

Breaking down the upcoming summer wave of Star Wars sets, 2023 should see the usual collection of playscale kits hit the seen. Like I said before, we’ll likely be getting a few sets inspired by the latest Disney+ series, but also the usual lineup of builds from the Original Trilogy. As of now, we really don’t know what to expect, and the fact that the spring wave is still uncertain makes it even harder to nail down just what builds we’ll be seeing come the summer. As least for the builds that will be launching in Augusta the first of the month.

The LEGO Group will however be doing something a bit different this year by releasing a few different builds in September. So joining the usual August 1 lineup of Star Wars sets, the summer wave will continue into a second month with LEGO releasing two extra models. There’s notably a pair of interesting kits, with some of the wave’s most expensive models hitting in the second month.

Both 75364 and 75371 sets won’t be hitting the scene alongside the rest of the series in August, but instead will be ushering in some even more collectible builds. We know practically nothing on the first kit, but the latter one is still unknown at the $200 price point. We’re not sure if these will be a continuation of the bi-annual UCS releases, or if it’ll be the return of the Master Builder Series models. Maybe even some entirely new sets or an expansion of the Diorama Series from 2022.

What are you hoping to see from the LEGO Star Wars summer lineup sets in 2023? Let us know in the comments below.

