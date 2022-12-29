SteelSeries’ 2023 Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Keyboard sees first price drop to low of $150

Amazon is now offering the 2023 SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $149.99 shipped. Normally going for $190, this 21% discount, or solid $40 price drop marks the first price drop we’ve tracked and is the new all-time low price. This unique mechanical keyboard delivers the brand’s OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches that allow you to customize the actuation distance between 0.2 and 3.8mm. This will allow you to make WASD be more sensitive to keypresses than your other action keys so you won’t accidentally trigger them. Adding to these custom switches is the OLED smart display that can display notifications from Discord, game information, and even more. Per-key RGB backlighting is present here as well with a magnetic wrist rest to boot. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If the custom actuation switches are not appealing to you and would rather save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals like the SteelSeries above. We’re also tracking the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL 80% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to its all-time low of $80. Coming in the Tenkeyless form factor (TKL), you will miss out on some editing keys and have no Numpad, but you will have much more room for your mouse to maneuver around. It also comes equipped with ROG NX Brown key switches for ultra tactile response with a 33% click ratio to ensure you know when the key has been pressed.

2023 SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Keyboard features:

Win everywhere with the world’s fastest keyboard. Overtake the competition with switches that respond 11x quicker and have 10x swifter actuation. State-of-the-art magnetic sensors achieve near-instant response for the speed you want. The world’s fastest and most advanced adjustable switches perform effortlessly for all undertakings, whether you need the world’s fastest keystrokes to destroy the competition, or deliberate presses for typing accuracy – the power is yours to wield.

