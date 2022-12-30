ASUS’ regularly $500 ROG Rapture Wi-Fi 6E Tri-band Gaming Router returns to low of $399

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Rapture Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router for $399 shipped. Normally going for $500, this 20% discount, or solid $101 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen only once before. This was one of the first routers on the commercial market to support the new Wi-Fi 6E standard with its 6GHz channel that allows for even faster wireless internet. The ROG Rapture is capable of 11,000Mb/s of throughput with this new standard including up to five total LAN Ethernet ports with that fifth port being rated for 2.5GbE for either LAN or WAN from your ISP. The other four LAN ports are normal gigabit connections for connecting consoles, TVs, and other hard-wired devices. You can learn more about this ASUS router by checking out our announcement coverage. Keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash while keeping Wi-Fi 6E support, you can go with the TP-Link Deco XE75 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System for $235. This 2-pack can cover up to 5,500-square feet while providing this new 6GHz spectrum. An AI system creates a network with seamless connection and great coverage. The Deco app allows for easy setup and management of the network as well. You can learn more about the TP-Link Deco XE75 system with our launch coverage and hands-on review.

Once you upgrade your home network, why not also upgrade your smart home setup? We’re currently tracking the DAYBETTER 6-pack of RGB Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulbs marked down to $27, a return to the all-time low. These lights are compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, delivering smart home tie-ins with two of the largest ecosystems. Using simple voice commands, you’ll be able to turn the lights on or off, change the brightness, and even adjust the color. Plus, connecting the bulbs to these platforms will allow you to leverage automations like turning the bulbs off when you leave and on when you arrive back home.

ASUS ROG Rapture Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router features:

ASUS ROG GT-AXE11000 is the world’s first WiFi 6E Router supporting newly opened 6GHz band. The ultra-fast WiFi 6E 802.11ax tri-band wireless gaming router boosts up to 11000 Mbps, delivering wider channels, higher capacity, with virtually no interference from the pristine 6GHz band. The router accelerates game traffic with Game First 2.5G Multi-gigabit LAN/WAN Port and WAN Aggregation for total domination.

