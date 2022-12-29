ASUS’ regularly $250 TUF 27-inch 1080p 165Hz gaming monitor drops to new low of $169

Amazon is now offering the ASUS TUF 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $169 shipped. Normally going for $250, this 32% discount, or solid $81 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. The 27-inch size here is the upper limit for the 1080p resolution, but you do get a 165Hz refresh rate for fluid gameplay. AMD FreeSync Premium and Adaptive-Sync support are present here to eliminate screen tearing with ASUS’ Extreme Low Motion Blur technology helping to eliminate ghosting. Connectivity here includes a DisplayPort 1.2 input alongside dual HDMI 1.4 ports so you can have multiple sources connected without swapping cables. Head below for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Ultrawide Single Monitor Mount for $59.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. Though ultrawide is in its name, it can hold essentially any monitor. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your keyboard alongside your monitor? We’re currently tracking the 2023 model SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard down at $150, the first price drop to date. This unique mechanical keyboard delivers the brand’s OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches that allow you to customize the actuation distance between 0.2 and 3.8mm. This will allow you to make WASD be more sensitive to keypresses than your other action keys so you won’t accidentally trigger them. Adding to these custom switches is the OLED smart display that can display notifications from Discord, game information, and even more.

ASUS TUF 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Designed for gamers and others seeking immersive gameplay, the 27” ASUS TUF Gaming VG279Q1A display offers some serious specs beyond an ultrafast 165Hz refresh rate and IPS panel. ASUS-exclusive ELMB function features a 1ms MPRT response time and Adaptive-Sync (FreeSync™ Premium) technology, for extremely fluid gameplay without tearing and stuttering.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!