HP’s Envy gaming desktop with 12th Gen i7 and RTX 3070 Ti hits new low at $1,400

Amazon is offering the HP Envy i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Desktop for $1,399.99 shipped. Down from $1,853, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to take your gaming setup to the next level as we march toward 2023 this weekend, the HP Envy desktop packs a punch at a fairly reasonable price, all things considered. It might not have the latest from Intel or NVIDIA, but the 12th Generation i7 processor pairs perfect with the RTX 3070 Ti graphics card to let you game at both 1440p ultra settings and 4K medium to high, depending on what FPS you’re targeting. There’s also Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for gaming without having to plug an Ethernet cable in, and the 1TB NVMe SSD is fast enough to boot in seconds and cut down on your game load times. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings into picking up this 2TB NVMe SSD to add extra storage to your new system. It’s PCIe 4.0 just like the main drive pre-installed in the system, and delivers transfer rates of up to 5GB/s. For just $143, it’s hard to deny the value this 2TB drive packs in both speed and capacity.

If you don’t need the i7 or RTX 3070 Ti found above, then consider instead picking up the Skytech Archangel RTX 3060 Ti gaming desktop that’s on sale for a new low of $1,200. That’s a full $200 below the deal above, but steps it down to a Ryzen 5 and RTX 3060 Ti, which would be great for those in the 1080p/1440p resolution area.

HP Envy Gaming Desktop features:

Grow alongside the powerful HP ENVY Desktop PC—a sleek and modern device that fits great on any desk or workspace. Ditch the screwdriver as tool-less access to your pre-built PC’s innards lets you expand or upgrade with ease. Expanding your office or gaming setup is also easy thanks to your HP desktop computer’s many USB ports, as well as HP Palette software for seamless file sharing between all your connected devices.

