LEGO debuts four new 100th anniversary Disney BrickHeadz

Late last year, 9to5Toys was first able to report that the LEGO Group would be once again teaming up with Disney to deliver some 100th anniversary fanfare. Now that 2023 has arrived, we’re getting an official first look at just how all of that will stack up. Arriving as a collection of BrickHeadz figures, four Disney icons are fittingly making their debut in the upcoming 100th anniversary set.

LEGO celebrates 100th Disney anniversary with four new BrickHeadz

Joining the BrickHeadz collection, the LEGO Group will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Disney animation. Marking just the first of many expected collaborations for the milestone, we’re today getting a first look at a series of new buildable figures.

Dropping as BrickHeadz 189 through 192, the upcoming LEGO Disney 100th anniversary kit arrives with four different figures that all celebrate the animation studio’s past. Each one embodies a first for the company. Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Mickey are mainstays in pop culture animation that everyone should know, with the former arriving as Ub Iwerks’ very first cartoon character. The Steamboat Willie version of Mickey marks the introduction of cartoons with sound, which you can practically hear thanks to the flawless BrickHeadz recreation.

Snow White also makes an appearance, symbolic of the fact that her and the seven dwarves stared in the studio’s first animated feature film. Her overall design is a bit more basic compared to the grey scale counterparts, though there is an all-new printed piece packed into the torso.

And last up we have Tinkerbell. She’s of course one of the most iconic characters in all of the Disney catalog, and it really wouldn’t be a celebration of its 100th anniversary without a LEGO BrickHeadz model. She is by bar the most intricate of the figures, featuring some extremely interesting techniques to pull off her signature translucent wings.



All combined, the four 100th anniversary BrickHeadz figures stack up to 501 pieces. It’s a pretty standard part count across each of the builds, with much of that same standardization hitting the price. Launching on February 1, the package will sell for $39.99. So unfortunately for those who only want some of the figures, you’ll have to buy all four at once to score any of the celebratory BrickHeadz.

Today’s reveal is also expected to be joined by a series of collectible minifigure releases. We still don’t have any new intel compared to our original post which breaks down what to expect

9to5Toys’ Take

I love to see BrickHeadz continuing into another year and these new releases from Disney certainly excite. The 100th anniversary theming is going to make them quite popular with builders who want to bring home some of that original Disney animation magic.

I have to say that the original Mickey is the real highlight though. The way that the LEGO designer was able to capture his iconic design really comes through in the blocky medium, easily making this one of the best figures that selves seen from the series in ages.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!