Samsung’s 2022 9.1.4-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar System falls to new low of $848

For a limited time, Woot is offering the 2022 model Samsung HW-Q930B 9.1.4-Channel Soundbar System for $847.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $1,400, as it does from Best Buy, this 39% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Here you get a soundbar compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for a true surround sound setup for your home. The surround speaker and subwoofer connect wirelessly and can even tune themselves for the specific room they’re in. Rounding out the feature set here is AirPlay 2 which will allow you to stream music and videos to your new sound system. If you have a compatible Samsung TV, you can even skip out on the HDMI connection so you can have a truly wireless experience. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget but still want to upgrade your movie-watching experience, then be sure to check out the Sony HT-S350 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $198. Unlike the Samsung option above, you won’t have two additional wireless surround speakers, though you still get a wireless subwoofer. This 2.1-channel system has a total power of 320W which is lower than the Samsung system above. HDMI ARC support is also present here for a one-cable setup with Bluetooth wireless connectivity for mobile devices also being supported.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking to wall-mount the TV you picked up over the holidays? We’re currently tracking the Pipishell 42- to 90-inch Low Profile TV Mount marked down to $20. Designed for basically any TV ranging from 42 to 90 inches, this mount can support displays up to 132 pounds and has VESA holes ranging from 200×200 to 800×600. The low-profile design means that your TV won’t stick out far from the wall when mounted, making this a great option for rooms without a lot of space.

Samsung HW-Q930B 9.1.4-Channel Soundbar System features:

Enjoy an unparalleled audio experience with the Q930B, thanks to wireless Dolby Atmos. Sound floods your ears from every corn er of the room with 9 channels, 1 subwoofer and 4 up firing channels to make you feel like you’re right there at the big game, concert or action scene. With Q Symphony, the soundbar sound synchronizes with all of the internal speakers in your compatible Samsung TV to enrich the audio even further. Plus, the included up firing rear speakers project sound above and around you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!