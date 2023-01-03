Hover-1’s new Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter with 37-mile range hits $1,300 (Save $500)

Amazon is now offering the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter for $1,299.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,800, you’re looking at a notable discount to start off 2023 with a new EV at $500 off. This is the second-best price to date and the lowest we’ve seen in 2 months at within $63 of the all-time low and one of the only markdowns yet. Delivering quite the capable ride, the Hover-1 Night Owl packs a folding design that comes centered around 1,400W of power. The two 10.5-inch offroad tires deliver a smooth ride for all 37 miles of its built-in range, with a 31 MPH top speed completing the package alongside front and rear suspension. Head below for more.

As far as more affordable EVs go, the Hover-1 Journey Electric Scooter is worth considering if you’re looking for something a little less commuter-friendly. This model can only hit 14 MPH top speeds and drops the range down to 16 miles, but will handle cruising around on an electric-powered ride in much the same capacity for you to kick off 2023. Not to mention, the $400 starting price makes for a more affordable option, too.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the new year, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, other electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live to start off 2023 with more of a green focus.

Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter features:

With 1,400 watts of maximum power, this E-Scooter can reach 20 mph in street mode and soar to an exhilarating 31 mph in offroad mode. Take on any terrain with ease with Night Owl’s 10.5” offroad tires, dual disc brakes, and front and rear suspension. Ride comfortably and with confidence on the extra-wide foot deck that provides added stability. The large touchscreen display is easy to use and shows the Night Owl’s speed, battery level, terrain mode, and more. Intuitively adjust settings with the touch of a finger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!