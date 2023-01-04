Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: METAL SLUG 4, SAMURAI SHODOWN, and more

This morning’s collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready to go down below courtesy of the App Store. Before you dive in though, if you or someone you know is still looking to score a deal on iPhone 14 we spotted a solid promotion this morning that will net you some essentially free AirPods and gift cards alongside Apple’s latest-generation handset. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like METAL SLUG 4, SAMURAI SHODOWN, Avernum 3, Do.List: To Do List Organizer, Botanicula, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best holiday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: SpeechTok Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Partyrs: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: METAL SLUG 4 ACA NEOGEO: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SAMURAI SHODOWN ACA NEOGEO: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: TARAKAN: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Avadon 3: The Warborn HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Avernum 3: Ruined World HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Drift’n’Drive: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Botanicula: $3 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Mega Man collections up to 65% off, Elden Ring $42, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: DayCircle – Day counter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: YouThere: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Swapperoo: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair: $6 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav: $6 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmon: $6 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: ALTER EGO COMPLEX: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ProCamera: $14 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: LookUp: English dictionary: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Ombi: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Trivia Crack (No Ads): $7 (Reg. $11)

More on METAL SLUG 4:

And in recent years, SNK has partnered with Hamster Corporation to bring many of the classic games on the NEOGEO onto modern gaming environments through the ACA NEOGEO series. Now on smartphone, the difficulty and look NEOGEO games had back then can be reproduced through screen settings and options. Also, players can benefit from online features such as online ranking modes. More, it features quick save/load and virtual pad customization functions to support comfortable play within the app. Please take this opportunity to enjoy the masterpieces that are still supported to this day.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!