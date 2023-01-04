Today’s best game deals: Mega Man collections up to 65% off, Elden Ring $42, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. As part its Microsoft’s Last Chance Xbox sale, we are now tracking a series of classic Mega Man Legacy collections and more starting from $6. This is a great chance to load up your Xbox library with vintage Blue Bomber titles as well as the latest in the series, Mega Man 11 at $9.89. This one is regularly $30 and is now over $20 off the going rate. For all of you PlayStation gamers, you’ll find the Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle marked down from $60 to $30 shipped via PSN to score 11 games from the main series and eight Mega Man X titles in one fell swoop. These classics can be great pick up and play titles when you’re in the mood for some side scrolling action throughout the year and now’s a great time to secure them. Be sure to head below for more of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals down below.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

Pre-orders:

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!