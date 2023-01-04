Today’s best game deals: Mega Man collections up to 65% off, Elden Ring $42, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. As part its Microsoft’s Last Chance Xbox sale, we are now tracking a series of classic Mega Man Legacy collections and more starting from $6. This is a great chance to load up your Xbox library with vintage Blue Bomber titles as well as the latest in the series, Mega Man 11 at $9.89. This one is regularly $30 and is now over $20 off the going rate. For all of you PlayStation gamers, you’ll find the Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle marked down from $60 to $30 shipped via PSN to score 11 games from the main series and eight Mega Man X titles in one fell swoop. These classics can be great pick up and play titles when you’re in the mood for some side scrolling action throughout the year and now’s a great time to secure them. Be sure to head below for more of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals down below.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $30 (Reg. $50)
- This War of Mine: Complete $2 (Reg. $40)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- FAR: Lone Sails eShop $3 (Reg. $15)
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus $46 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- NEOGEO KING OF THE MONSTERS eShop $4 (Reg. $8)
- NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002eShop $4 (Reg. $8)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $55 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hotline Miami Collection $12 (Reg. $15)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Among Us: Ejected Edition $41.50 (Reg. $64+)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring PS4/PS5 $42 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Digital New Year Sale: 5,000+ titles up to 75% off
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced $45 (Reg. $70)
- Little Nightmares Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge PSN $20 (Reg. $25)
- RE2 and RE 3 Racoon City Edition $15 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Gold ED $39 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $6 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard $15 (Reg. $60+)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $8 (Reg. $10+)
- PGA Tour 2K23 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or on PS5 for $35 (Reg. $70)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
