Save $300 on Echelon’s Sport Exercise Rower at $297, plus deals on bikes, treadmills, more

Alongside this morning’s Peloton sale, we are now tracking some notable deals on popular Echelon home gym gear. First up, and the most affordable of the bunch, is the Echelon Sport Exercise Rower with Magnetic Resistance down at $297 shipped via Walmart. Regularly $597, this is up to $300 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While this might not be the smart model that’s $200 off at $799.99 shipped on Amazon, it is also a far more affordable solution. It is designed to target more than 80% of your muscles with an ergonomic sliding seat, foldable design to save space in between uses, a 900-pound weight limit, and 32 levels of magnetic resistance. You’ll also find a handy device holder so you can get your tablet at a good viewing angle for guided workouts or some Netflix while you’re getting your row on. Head below for more Echelon new year deals.

More Echelon new year deals:

Joining the aforementioned Peloton New Years sale with up to $250 in savings, we are also tracking Vega’s vegan protein powder at up to 41% off with deals from $20 via Amazon today. And you’ll want to swing by yesterday’s roundup of home gym gear featuring adjustable dumbbells from $56 and more starting at $13 Prime shipped before you head over to our sports and fitness hub for more.

Echelon Sport Exercise Rower features:

The Echelon row sport features smooth-glide engineering and an easy-fold design for effective workouts in any size space. Quickly boost or minimize the intensity of your workout with 32 levels of magnetic resistance. Access live and on-demand rowing classes or scenic waterway workouts directly from your smartphone or tablet with a built-in device holder that fits screens up to 12.9 inches. If you’re not in the mood to row, take part in a variety of off-equipment workouts like HIIT, Kickboxing, Yoga, Pilates, and more, all led by world-class Echelon instructors and available through the Echelon Fit app.

