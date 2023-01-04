HyperX debuts its first official Xbox controller and updated Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless mouse at CES

After seeing the new Dell Nyx concept touch controller, it’s time for the brand-new HyperX Xbox controller and next-generation Haste 2 gaming mice. Straight from the showroom floor at CES 2023, HyperX is expanding its gaming gear lineup with the HyperX Clutch Gladiate enhanced wired controller designed for Xbox, as well as the latest additions to its HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mice lineup. The Clutch Gladiate marks the first Xbox-certified gamepad from the brand, while the latest Haste 2 mice delivers new designs to one of HyperX‘s most popular PC gaming products. Head below for a closer look at the HyperX Xbox Controller and more from CES 2023.

Clutch Gladiate HyperX Xbox Controller

First up, let’s take a look at the new HyperX Xbox Controller known as the Clutch Gladiate. Described as a wired gamepad “built for Xbox players to help enhance their gaming experience and maximize performance,” this one is officially licensed under the Design for Xbox label.

Features include everything from dual trigger locks to remappable back buttons in order to deliver an optimized controller experience in what feels a lot like a pro controller lite-like setup. Set for release in a couple of months (March to be exact), the $34.99 controller further exemplifies that sentiment, but you will also find dual rumble motors to provide “intuitive force feedback cues” as well as textured grips and a 3.5mm stereo jack for your headset.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse

Beyond the brand’s first Xbox Controller, it is also updating its HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse with both a wired and wireless version. The former delivers an ultralightweight shell that weighs 53 grams alongside up to 8000Hz polling rates and a high precision HyperX 26K Sensor (up to 26K DPI).

Much of the same follows over to the wireless version, which supports both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz gaming-grade wireless technology, alongside compatibility with the brand’s HyperX NGENUITY software that allows gamers to “personalize DPI settings, RGB lighting, button assignments, sensor performance, and record macros.” While the wireless HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 will come in at a heavier 62 grams, it also supports up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Both models will ship in a black and white colorway with virgin-grade PTFE skates for a “smooth, easy glide” and will begin hitting store shelves in April. The wired version carries a $59.99 MSRP, while the wireless edition comes in at $79.99.

