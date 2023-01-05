Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Wenjia, Book of Demons, Bento Do Less To-Do List, more

Your Thursday edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready to go. Just be sure to scope out the relatively rare price drop we are tracking on the iPad Air 5 now that it’s back in-stock and marked down by $99. As for the apps, highlights deals include titles like SPHAZE, Wenjia, Book of Demons, Chicken Police, Bento: The Do Less To-Do List, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best holiday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: TICKE-TACK: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Wenjia: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 1000 Hours Outside: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bento: The Do Less To-Do List: $6 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Machinarium: $4 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga $25, It Takes Two $30, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: SpeechTok Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Partyrs: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: METAL SLUG 4 ACA NEOGEO: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SAMURAI SHODOWN ACA NEOGEO: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: TARAKAN: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Avadon 3: The Warborn HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Avernum 3: Ruined World HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Drift’n’Drive: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Botanicula: $3 (Reg. $10)

More on Wenjia:

Making this game for the memories you gave me. Thank god who brought me an angel like you at that time…is a 2D platform game with puzzle-solving elements. Players can freely travel between two realms (the material world and the energy world), each of them with different challenges and obstacles. Players must utilize both realms’mechanisms to reach their final goal.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!