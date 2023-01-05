Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga $25, It Takes Two $30, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesGameStop
Reg. $50 From $25
Switch game deals LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. We are now tracking some solid deals on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga across all platforms. First up, PlayStation gamers can score it for $29.99 shipped via Amazon. But over at GameStop, you can land the Switch version for $29.99 or the Xbox edition for $24.99 with free shipping in orders over $59 or with free in-store pickup where available. Regularly up to $50 and more recently in the $44 range, this is a great chance to pick up the biggest LEGO title of last year if you haven’t yet. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this one allows gamers to live out events from all nine saga films in virtual brick built form from pod racing on Tatooine to Rey’s adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Players “have the freedom to seamlessly travel to any planet, in any order, at any time” as well. Be sure to head below for more of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals down below.  

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

Pre-orders:

