Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga $25, It Takes Two $30, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. We are now tracking some solid deals on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga across all platforms. First up, PlayStation gamers can score it for $29.99 shipped via Amazon. But over at GameStop, you can land the Switch version for $29.99 or the Xbox edition for $24.99 with free shipping in orders over $59 or with free in-store pickup where available. Regularly up to $50 and more recently in the $44 range, this is a great chance to pick up the biggest LEGO title of last year if you haven’t yet. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this one allows gamers to live out events from all nine saga films in virtual brick built form from pod racing on Tatooine to Rey’s adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Players “have the freedom to seamlessly travel to any planet, in any order, at any time” as well. Be sure to head below for more of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals down below.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

Pre-orders:

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!