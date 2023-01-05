Smartphone Accessories: ESR 7.5W MagSafe Air Vent Car Charger $17.50 (50% off), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe Car Charger Air Vent Mount for $17.49 with the code VICMYL4T at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll be able to dock an iPhone 12, 13, or 14 on this mount and get 7.5W of charging wirelessly. This ensures that you’ll arrive charged after a road trip without having to plug in, even when using navigation. ESR includes a USB-A to USB-C cable in the package so you can plug it into a charger as soon as it arrives. Take a closer look at the ESR HaloLock lineup in our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

Fast Charging: intelligent heat management enables you to charge at speeds nearly identical to official MagSafe chargers; 18W QC adapter required for fast charging (not included). Secure Magnetic Lock: powerful magnets with 1,400 g of holding force and a non-slip silicone ring keep your phone securely in place, even when driving on bumpy roads; an official MagSafe case or ESR HaloLock case is recommended for rough terrain. Ready for Navigation: single-handedly switch between portrait and landscape for easy navigation. Stable Vent Mount: strong vent clip and support arm provide enhanced mounting stability. Stable Vent Mount: strong vent clip and support arm provide enhanced mounting stability

